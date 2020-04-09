Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) assigned $18,431,090 to Puerto Rico's health centers.
The grant in federal funds is approved under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Public Law 116-136.
This would be the second fund allocation to Puerto Rico under the CARES Act for health centers. The first consisted of $1.4 million for 22 Health Centers 330 on the island and for them to acquire medical supplies and increase the capacity of the teleconsultation.
This money seeks to help communities detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address this public health emergency.
23 Health Centers in Puerto Rico will receive these funds, distributed accordingly:
• $627,380 to Corporación De Salud Asegurada Por Nuestra Organización Solidaria, Inc. (S.A.N.O.S.)
• $719,525 to Centro De Servicios Primarios De Salud Inc.
• $544,385 to Community Health Foundation of Puerto Rico Inc.
• $743,285 to Costa Salud Community Health Centers Inc.
• $721,445 to Morovis Community Health Center Inc.
• $861,200 to Centro De Servicios Primarios de Salud de Patillas Inc.
• $771,020 to Camuy Health Services Inc.
• $1,415,990 to Consejo de Salud de Puerto Rico Inc.
• $1,071,065 to the Corporation for Advanced Health and Medicine Services
• $503,000 to Puerto Rico Community Network for Clinical Services, Research and Health Advancement (Prconcra) Inc.
• $749,615 to Centro De Salud Familiar Dr. Julio Palmieri Ferri, Inc.
• $745,625 to Servicios De Salud Primarios De Barceloneta, Inc.
• $676,940 to Hospital General De Castaner, Inc.
• $688,070 to Prymed Medical Care, Inc.
• $996,275 to Migrant Health Center Western Region Inc.
• $739,670 to Concilio De Salud Integral De Loiza, Inc.
• $1,306,475 to NEOMED Center Inc.
• $1,425,245 to Salud Integral en la Montaña Inc.
• $838,445 to Corporación De Servicios Medico Primario y Prevención de Hatillo
• $866,645 to HPM Foundation, Inc.
• $895,790 to Centro De Salud De Lares Inc.
• $524,000 to the municipality of San Juan
"This investment that we are announcing by the HRSA is vital so that the health centers on the island, which are a key element of the public health response, have the necessary tools to respond immediately," the resident commissioner said.
