As a result of the significant drop in government revenue caused by the coronavirus, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) confirmed that the Puerto Rico government does not have the capacity to meet the payments of the agreements reached to restructure the $72 billion debt.
Such was confirmed by the federally-established entity's executive director, Natalie Jaresko, at FOMB's 11th public hearing, where the board certified unanimously the fiscal plan its members created for 2021. The plan paralyzes for a year the implementation of greater austerity measures and stops fund cuts to the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and the municipalities in their 2020 fiscal plans.
Jaresko stressed that the impact of continuous, unprecedented natural disasters on top of the 15-year recession have left Puerto Rico with extremely limited resources. According to the executive director, even by implementing the reforms in the new fiscal plan, the local government will not be able to pay off its debt nor comply with its current contractual obligations.
Previously, the oversight board had filed a motion to adjourn the consideration for the Plan of Adjustment (POA), with which they seek to reduce the government's debt and other claims from $35 billion to $11 billion, which—if approved—represents a 70-percent cut.
Jaresko said that FOMB acknowledges that the POA, submitted last February, represented a sizable reduction on the public debt, but COVID-19 has changed the economic scenario that was taken into account when establishing the request. Pausing the discussion on the adjustment plan is necessary, she claimed.
Although the executive director did not confirm the implications that the certified fiscal plan could have on Puerto Rico's debt restructure, it could prolong the debt settlement process and end with a third negotiation with debt creditors of guaranteed debt to reach a less expensive POA with bondholders.
According to the certified fiscal plan, the local economy will contract 4 percent in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, which will generate a central government deficit by 2032—six years earlier than projected in the 2019 fiscal plan.
The plan also envisions a budget surplus of $8 billion between 2020 and 2032 compared to the $23 billion that was projected in the certified fiscal plan for 2019, representing a dramatic reduction of 65 percent.
Given the drop in government revenue, the Gross National Income (GNI) will drop significantly to -4 percent, with a slight recovery of 0.5 percent in 2021 motivated by federal aid. However, the GNP will fall again for the 2022 fiscal year and the economic contraction will continue for the next five fiscal years.
