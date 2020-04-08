Governor Wanda Vázquez requested the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ban flights on designated hot spots due to the high number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The FAA had already granted a request for all flights to arrive at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM), so that the Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) could screen passengers arriving on the island.
"Now we want people from the areas most affected by COVID-19 not to arrive. This, as part of the necessary measures to prevent this virus from spreading and affecting the health of the people of Puerto Rico," the governor said.
This ban would apply to flights from New York, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Illinois.
The request comes after it came to light that travelers who arrived from New York took medications so that their symptoms were not reflected in the screening at the airport, as confirmed by PRNG General Aide General José Reyes.
Meanwhile, Ports Authority Interim Executive Director Joel A. Pizá informed that the FAA announced the new guidelines on how airports can curtail the spread of the virus.
"One of these more rigorous alternatives is to request that flights from areas with a higher prevalence of COVID-19 or hot spots cannot land at the requesting airports," he said.
Pizá stated that the government has asked the federal regulator to be allowed to reschedule flights from the most affected areas in the United States until after the peak of the pandemic in the states with the greatest prominence to the deadly virus falls.
