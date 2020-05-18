The Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym) chose Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) to provide consulting and advisory services to the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission, created by virtue of Act 81-2019.

Aafaf Executive Director Omar J. Marrero announced that GLI will assist the Commission in the drafting of the regulations governing the operations, and providing consulting services to the Commission with respect to the industries and activities under its jurisdiction, which include sports betting, fantasy contests, and eSports.

Marrero also stated that the firm will be responsible for developing procedures applicable to the operations of the Commission, using as a model the processes developed in other jurisdictions of the U.S.A.

In February 2020, Aafaf issued an request for proposal (RFP) to identify qualified firms that would meet the essential requirements to develop such regulations.

According to a study commissioned by the Government of Puerto Rico, sports betting, physically and online, can generate between $44 and $62 million annually

“The AAFAF team is pleased with the selection of GLI, which will help the Government of Puerto Rico develop cutting-edge regulations to swiftly implement the provisions of Act 81-2019 relative to identifying the eventual components of the different industries, while simultaneously allowing citizens to participate in these activities within a legal frame,” Marrero said.

These activities are new legal forms of betting and represent a new source of revenue and economic activity for the government.

Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) explained that this sector is projected to contribute $68 million to the economy by 2022 and $87 million within a five-year term.

"Our work will include making sure that the implementation and the regulations product of this process are in harmony with the public policy of promoting innovation as well as the economic development of Puerto Rico by responsibly adopting sports betting, electronic games and fantasy contests," Marrero said.

Gaming Commission Executive Director José A. Maymó indicated that for the past his agency has been collaborating with Aafaf in selecting the firm that will advise the government "in the process of drafting the regulations on the several betting activities under our jurisdiction."

"Once the regulations are approved, the action plan consists of starting the licensing processes for the providers and for operators, which involve evaluating not only the legal, financial and technical requirements established in the regulations, but also compliance with responsible gaming and money laundering prevention protocols," Maymó added.

GLI is a gaming industry service provider of consulting, testing and certification services. Since inception, GLI has provided consulting services to regulating entities on regulation and implementation of sports betting operations, iGaming, eSports, fantasy games, casinos, and lotto.