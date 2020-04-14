Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez will modify the current Executive Order 2020-033 to reestablish a stricter curfew, two days after loosening limitations.
"In response to the call by mayors, health professionals, and especially listening to the people... I have made the decision to reestablish the curfew at 7:00 in the afternoon, as of tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15," Vázquez said via press release shared on her Twitter account.
The modification to the executive order will not impact business schedules, which shall remain as established.
The current curfew, which has only been in place since Monday, provides that residents are free to leave their homes to pursue any of the activities exempt from the lockdown—such as buying groceries or visiting a hospital—between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. That period will now be reduced by two hours after mayors claimed that it would allow them to uphold emergency protocol.
Carlos Molina, mayor of Arecibo and president of the Mayors' Federation—which groups municipal leaders under the governor's own New Progressive Party—voiced his approval, asserting that residents must be compliant.
"This effort must also be supported by citizens, who have the responsibility to comply with the directives of the executive order for the protection and care of all," the press release quotes.
Likewise, Ponce Mayor María "Mayita" Meléndez, also a member of the Mayors' Federation, denounced a "lack of conscience" displayed Monday with the looser curfew.
"Several mayors voiced our concern over what we saw yesterday at the businesses in our city and the lack of citizen consciousness over the importance to protect ourselves against the threat of COVID-19. After the conversations we had, we believe that the governor's determination is correct," Meléndez said.
Puerto Rico has been under lockdown and curfew since March 15 and has seen three consecutive executive orders imposing strict restrictions in an attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus on the island. Both the governor and the medical task force assert that these measures have allowed Puerto Rico to have fewer cases of infection than states with similar population size, although the government has administered drastically lower numbers of COVID-19 tests than these jurisdictions.
For example, with a population of roughly 3.2 million by 2018, there have been 8,535 coronavirus tests done in Puerto Rico, of which 923 have been confirmed cases, with 1,322 results yet to be confirmed. By contrast, Nevada has a population of roughly 3.1 million and has conducted 32,178 COVID-19 tests, with 3,088 positive results.
While the governor claims that her decision stems from "listening to the people," her management is currently under scrutiny after the Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corporation (WIPR), a government-funded network, decided not to allow reporters from other channels attend its special programming with the members of the medical task force in charge of advising Vázquez on how to address the COVID-19 emergency. This, in turn, has risen doubts among some members of the public over the administration's transparency during this pandemic.
