Gov. Wanda Vázquez appointed Luis Carlos Fernández to serve as Puerto Rico's Housing secretary. The nomination will be evaluated by the local Senate.
"Today we announced state and federal housing aid for the people impacted by the earthquakes, and it is important to follow up on all of those measures... as well as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Fernández has the knowledge and experience to work with these issues that are vital for all Puerto Ricans," the governor said.
Until his nomination, Fernández served as executive director of the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority (AFV by its Spanish acronym) and as chairman of the Economic Development Bank. Both of these entities offer commercial services to small- and midsize-business owners, as well as housing for families with mid- to low incomes.
On January 21, the Senate confirmed Dennis González as the Housing Department's interim secretary after working as the undersecretary of the CDBG program.
