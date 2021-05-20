Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced on May 20 that, starting next week, the island will no longer be under curfew.
Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic planted flag in Puerto Rico, both residents and businesses have been forced to stay home and close shop during lockdowns and curfews imposed by the past and current administration to curb the spread of the virus. By next Monday, May 24, the current curfew of 12 p.m. to 5 a.m. will no longer be in effect. The executive order will remain in place until June 6.
Moreover, businesses will be allowed to operate at 50 percent guest capacity, an uptick from the present limitation of 30 percent.
Meanwhile, shows and events in coliseums will be allowed, albeit by 30 percent guest capacity. In order to attend potential shows, viewers must prove that they have been fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR or antigen test. They must wear a mask, apply disinfectant, and maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
During the press conference, it was confirmed that the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum (Choliseo) will open its doors with a Gilberto Santa Rosa show with a date to be confirmed. In fact, the announcement was made there.
On another hand, the order eliminates the requirement of the use of masks to fully vaccinated people while they are in open places such as beaches and parks or while they are exercising, and it lifts the ban on alcoholic beverages in public beaches and swimming pools.
Prior to the governor's announcement, Puerto Rico Health Secretary Carlos Mellado affirmed that he was in favor of a less severe executive order. "All changes made to order are always measured, so rest assured that the governor can make it (the order) more stringent," he stated.
