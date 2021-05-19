Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced today the creation of the Governor's Advisory Group on the Minimum Wage.
The group, created through Executive Order 2021-035, will be chaired by Chief of Staff Noelia García Bardales and will integrate members from both the public and private sectors.
"Wage inequality is one of the main aspects as to why Puerto Rico residents seek a better quality of life in the United States. Puerto Rico has high-quality professionals and people who want to strive forward here. My government will continue working actively to improve the quality of life of our citizens, and that includes us evaluating the minimum wage and propitiating fairer salaries because we need a robust workforce for Puerto Rico's recovery," the governor said.
"It's been 12 years since, in 2009, it was determined that the minimum wage in Puerto Rico would be $7.25 an hour. Since then, the cost of living has increased and now it is time for our workers to earn a fair salary that is in sync with the times," he added.
The Advisory Group will be made up of three representatives of union organizations; the director of the Office of Public and Programmatic Affairs of La Fortaleza, Rosemarie Vizcarrondo, and the assistant secretary of the government for legislative and regulatory affairs, Carlos Rivera Justiniano.
Other members will include the heads of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, the Department of Labor & Human Resources, the Human Resources Administration and Transformation Office, the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, and the Office of Management and Budget.
