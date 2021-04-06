Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that the net income to the General Fund during January, the seventh month of the 2021 fiscal period, totaled $817 million, while the accumulated collections from July to January, reached $ 6,033 million ($6.03 billion), compared to $5,954.6 million ($5.95 billion) recorded for the same period of fiscal year 2020.
"For the first time in this fiscal year, the accumulated income exceeds by 1.3 percent those registered to this date in fiscal year 2020. Both December and January represented record figures with regard to the historical behavior of collections in those months," the secretary said.
The official highlighted that on January 15 the second term of the contribution owed from the payroll with an extension of last year expired, delayed this year due to the pandemic, which largely explains the increase reflected in this month. However, he said that since November and consistently, collections for the current fiscal year have exceeded those collected for those months in fiscal year 2020.
Regarding the fiscal forecast, the collections for January surpassed it by $36.3 million or 5 percent.
Parés Alicea said that the collections during the accumulated fiscal period from July to January are $1,071.9 million ($1.07 billion) over the fiscal estimate or 21.6 percent. However, he recalled that both the Financial Oversight and Management Board and the Fiscal Agency Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) are submitting revisions to the Fiscal Plan, which will produce changes to the projection for this period and to the short and medium-term projections.
"Revenues for January reached $842.9 million, while collections during the same period in 2020 totaled $734.7 million. The amount collected in the main tax lines, with the exception of taxes on beverages and tobacco products, exceeded what was received in January 2020. This includes all lines related to income tax, which in the past months certainly reflected a lag," he stated.
Individual income, which since November has exhibited an upward behavior compared to last year, also presented a positive performance in January. For the period accumulated to January, these revenues exceeded that accumulated to that date in the fiscal year 2020 by $83.4 million or 7.3 percent.
"There is no doubt that federal funds transfers, which in January exceeded over $1.777 billion, through 19 assistance programs, had an effect in mitigating the effects of the pandemic," Parés Alicea underscored.
Mireover, in the corporate income tax line, collections were exceeded in January for the first time this year, compared to the previous fiscal period. During the accumulated period to January, the collections of fiscal year 2020 exceeded those of the present year by $621.4 million, or 34.6 percent. However, of the total of $1,155.5 million (nearly $1.16 billion) accumulated as of January in fiscal year 2021, $211 million belong to deferred payments received by the pandemic, but pertaining to fiscal year 2020.
During the accumulated period of 2020 there is also $488 million of non-recurring income. When making the corresponding adjustments, the amount collected as of January of this fiscal year is $344.4 million or 26.1 percent below compared to fiscal year 2020.
During the accumulated period from July to January, the main lines of taxes, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, and motor vehicles showed growth of 5.2 percent, 26.3 percent and 25.3 percent, respectively, in relation to the same period of fiscal year 2020. Among these, motor vehicle taxes stand out, which have consistently exceeded the monthly collections of the previous fiscal year, which as of January represent an additional $69.2 million.
Regarding the amount collected in January by the arbitration of foreign entities under Act 154-2010, compared to last fiscal year, this amount was exceeded by $15.7 million.
"This sector reflects a lag with respect to the behavior of fiscal year 2020 of $85.1 million or less 9.6 percent. As we previously highlighted, we have seen how the initial gap that existed in July, of $161 million between both fiscal periods, has been reduced. As of September, we observe how the monthly income in this fiscal year has consistently exceeded the monthly collections of the fiscal year 2020," the secretary explained.
On another hand, in January, Sales & Use Tax (IVU, Spanish acronym) collections exceeded January 2020 revenues by $10.3 million, or 4.5 percent. The performance of this tax has represented $254.9 million or 26 percent more so far this year than what was received in fiscal year 2020.
The IVU has received the impulse of the transfers of funds to individuals and businesses, which is also associated with the growth experienced by the other lines that tax consumption.
In addition, the Department of the Treasury, known as Hacienda, in conjunction with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym), led an emergency economic assistance program for small merchants, of which about $12 million have already been disbursed to 2,124 merchants, which it affects both the prospective performance of consumer tax sectors and the income contribution of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Lastly, Parés Alicea —who was recently named the Chief Financial Officer of Public Finances— affirmed that during this fiscal period he will continue to focus on directing the government's finances, establishing the necessary fiscal solutions, among which he prioritizes the presentation of the audited financial statements.
"[Hacienda] will also continue to dedicate resources to combat noncompliance and expand enforcement. We also remain committed to the distribution of federal funds to enable aid to Puerto Rican sectors and families affected by the adverse effects of COVID-19," he asserted.
