Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea announced that the agency extended the deadline to file the income tax return for 2020 to Monday, May 17. Originally, the deadline was slated for April 15.
"The Department's team of programmers is working hard on all the programming for the 2020 tax cycle within the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to both the private sector and the government," Parés said in a missive.
The new deadline applies to all taxpayers, including those required to file the 2020 tax year return on or before April 15, 2021 "based on a short year or a 2020 fiscal year."
Meanwhile, any entity that requires additional time to submit the return will have until May 17 to submit a request for automatic extension. "Said request for an extension will have a maximum of six months from May 17, 2021."
With this change, the deadline for making the second installment of individual income tax determined in the 2020 taxable year return is also postponed to Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
“Therefore, every individual eligible to pay the income tax determined in the 2020 taxable year return in two installments, may pay the first installment with the filing of said return no later than May 17, 2021 and the second installment not later than November 17, 2021," the official reiterated.
In the case of taxpayers obliged to make the payment of the first installment of the estimated tax for taxable year 2021 on or before April 15, 2021, the Treasury decided to postpone the deadline for this period until Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
