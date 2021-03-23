Puerto Rico Health Secretary Carlos Mellado informed on Tuesday that, starting next Monday, March 29, people aged 35 to 49 who have chronic illnesses will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, all citizens 50 or older will be eligible as well.
The secretary divulged that 54 percent of all people who have been inoculated are over 60 years old. The local government reported at the beginning of the distribution plan that they would prioritize health professionals, first responders, senior citizens, and educators. Recently, people 50 years or older with chronic illnesses also received the green light.
According to the Health Department's COVID-19 tracker and vaccination portal, 824,045 doses have been administered in Puerto Rico. 523,169 individuals have received one dose, while 300,876 others have been fully vaccinated. While the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine only requires one dose, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two.
Of the people who have received one dose, 7,526 received the J&J vaccine, 204,168 received the Moderna alternative, and 311,475 were vaccinated with the Pfizer option.
This data is collected by the Puerto Rico Electronic Immunization System.
Moreover, these are the registered doses in populations of interest, per the portal:
- Education: 116,604
- Senior nursing homes: 7,954
- Bedridden Patients, Disabled Individuals, Caregivers: 4,747
- Long-term Care Homes: 1,594
- Correctional Institutions: 20,612
- People with intellectual disabilities: 2,870
- People 65+ years: 363,665
- Universities: 5,014
Meanwhile, the secretary announced that next Wednesday, March 31, a mass vaccination effort called "Super VacuTour" will be held at the Puerto Rico convention Center in San Juan from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people.
To schedule a "pre-appointment" to receive the vaccine against COVID-19, visit protegetevacunate.com.
