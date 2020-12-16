After achieving more than one million molecular tests by private reference laboratories in the Island; the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT), - program of the Trust for Science, Technology and Research of Puerto Rico (FCTIPR) -, warned about the unprecedented increase of positive cases of COVID-19.
"We are satisfied with the capacity that the laboratories have demonstrated to deal with this pandemic; however, we are concerned about the dramatic increase in positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico", said Dr. José F. Rodríguez Orengo, executive director of PRPHT. "Staying home and practicing the “Health Trilogy”, which consists of the correct use of the mask, covering mouth and nose, physical distancing, for a minimum of 6 feet, and hand washing, for 20 seconds, are the simplest and most effective ways to avoid infections," he said.
According to data from the Reference COVID-19 Clinical Laboratory Consortium Working Group, more than one million molecular tests have already been performed in Puerto Rico. To achieve this, the laboratories have joined efforts among this sector and other collaborations to try to have the necessary reagents to satisfy the increasing demand of tests.
They have also invested in equipment, increased personnel and extended work hours to attend to this historic event. The group comprised of Borinquen Laboratories, CorePlus Laboratories, Immuno Reference Laboratories, Ponce Health Sciences University, and Toledo Laboratories; also indicates that they are completing between 3,500 to 4,500 molecular tests for COVID-19 at these laboratories daily. This group, led by the PRPHT, meets twice a week to discuss challenges and seek solutions to the eventualities that are managed each day.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the laboratories have worked hard to provide the service to the population, because we know what it means to have the test results on time", said consortium spokesman Mariano de Socarraz, CEO of CorePlus Puerto Rico. "We have spared no effort to perform the tests in a timely manner and to provide the data to the Department of Health with agility," he said.
The PRPHT, as the country's public health organization, stressed the importance of resuming basic precautionary measures in the face of the panorama that is emerging. In November, according to data from the Department of Health, 17,240 positive cases were registered, of which 2,284 correspond to people under 18 years of age. There were 295 reported deaths and 78% of the deaths are people over 60 years old. People aged 20-49 continue to be the most contagious, with more than 27,000 cases since the emergency began in Puerto Rico.
Rodriguez warned that community contagion may increase during the Christmas season, so he urged that these holidays be celebrated only with the family and pay special attention to the elderly. "Our elderly are the ones who are most at risk of suffering the consequences of COVID-19, we have to protect them. We know that this process has been exhausting, but we cannot give up, and now we are even less on track to distribute the vaccine," he said.
