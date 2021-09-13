Puerto Rico reached 3,003 deaths from COVID-19 today, Monday, since the pandemic began in March of last year, after the island's Department of Health reported five additional deaths from the virus.
The deaths reportedly occurred between Friday and yesterday, Sunday.
Meanwhile, 339 new confirmed and probable positive cases were registered in Puerto Rico. The agency's portal clarifies that "the number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours."
It was indicated that the total of new infections includes cases with samples taken from August 28 to September 11.
Death demographics:
Bayamón region - 43-year-old man
Caguas region - 70 year old woman
Fajardo region - 61-year-old man
Person residing off-island - 78-year-old woman
Mayagüez region - 82-year-old man
Meanwhile, the total number of cases confirmed by molecular testing (PCR) numbers to 146,681 after adding 223 cases.
Probable cases total 30,407 with 116 new infections.
On the other hand, the Health portal reflected 354 hospitalized for COVID-19, nine patients fewer than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 335 adults - 100 in intensive care and 71 connected to ventilators - and 19 pediatric patients - two in intensive.
