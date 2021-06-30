The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) announced today a 7.6 percent increase to electricity bill starting tomorrow, July 1, which will be extended until September 30 for residential clients.
The PREB's resolution and order explains that the bill of an unsubsidized residential customer, whose consumption is 800 kilowatt-hours (kWh), will increase from $157.49 to $169.39. This represents that the cost per kWh will increase from 19.69 cents during the previous quarter to 21.17 cents now.
"In total, these adjustments imply an increase in the cost per kWh of 1.48 cents. The quarterly adjustment factors will be reviewed again on or before September 30, 2021," the PREB said in a missive.
Moreover, the Bureau ordered the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to update within the next five days the status of the conversion to natural gas of two San Juan units.
"The Authority shall submit a detailed report of the remaining actions to meet said conditions, including estimated dates to complete each action. This request responds to the expectation that once the works are completed, the conversion of these units will imply a reduction in the cost per kWh. The Bureau issued this order in the interest of expediting the conversion work," PREB stated.
