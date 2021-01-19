The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPY by its Spanish initials) informed on Tuesday that it approved an increase on electricity bills.
According to the NEPR, the measure will be reflected from this month until March.
The agency, which approved the resolution on December 2020, stated that the cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh) rose from 17.3 to 18.1 cents
Per the document, the rate hike responds to the reconciliation of the adjustment clauses for the purchase of fuel and energy for the period from September to November 2020.
It also indicates that the Bureau approved an increase that will result in $6.62 in the utility bill of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for unsubsidized residential customers with an estimated base consumption of 800 kWh per month.
