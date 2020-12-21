Drs. Cynthia Pérez and Emma Fernández-Repollet of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) announced the start of an investigation that seeks to learn the citizens' intent on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Puerto Rico.

The participants in the study must be 18 or older and may contribute by filling out an online survey.

"The ailment caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-COVD-2) has become a public health emergency worldwide, with over 75 million confirmed cases and nearly 1.7 million reported deaths. According to the COVID-19 Cases Report of Dec. 20, 2020, the Puerto Rico Health Department had documented 64,697 confirmed cases, 3,736 probable cases, 50,177 suspected cases... Most of these cases have happened to adults aged 20 to 49 and most deaths occur among the elderly," said Pérez, professor at the Graduate School of Public Health of the RCM.

The study has the collaboration of doctors Andrea López-Cepero and Josiemer Mattei of the School of Public Health of Harvard University, and Dr. Uriyoán Colón of the School of Public Health of the Milken Institute of George Washington University.

According to Fernández-Repollet, chief investigator at the Center for Collaborative Research on Health Disparities, “the data obtained from clinical trials sponsored by the Food and Drug Administration have evidenced the safety and effectiveness of vaccines (Pfizer and BioNTech; Moderna) to prevent the COVID-19 disease."

Moreover, López-Cepero stated: "due to the great impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of safe and effective vaccines against COVID -19, it is important to know how many Puerto Ricans are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Furthermore, we are interested in understanding what factors are driving the intention or willingness to get vaccinated; that is, what are the beliefs, attitudes, and perception of risk of the people who are willing to get vaccinated."

According to Pérez, the information generated from this study is "essential" to define the messages that must be underscored in the local Health Department's pro-vaccination campaign. "This will help to sensitize citizens in order to achieve the collective immunity required to help control COVID-19 in Puerto Rico," she said.

López added that the survey is anonymous and "can be completed in roughly 20 minutes."

To access the survey, visit https://forms.gle/VP2vnxnqPNsV175z8.