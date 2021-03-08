Francisco Parés Alicea, Puerto Rico's secretary of the Treasury, warned that, while the agency's infrastructure is reportedly reliable to disburse the potential new wave of federal economic aid, the disbursement process would be extended as the Department adapts to the new provisions.
Last week, the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion spending package to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which the House of Representatives must now revisit to approve the amendments made by the Senate. If the bill becomes law, $1,400 would be distributed to most Americans and Puerto Ricans.
Parés Alicea affirmed that once the law is signed, the Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda) will submit the Distribution Plan before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury. "As with the first two Economic Impact Payment programs, we trust on the Department's technological infrastructure to distribute the funds in an agile way," he said in a statement shared Sunday evening.
However, he noted that this new package would require a different programming from the $1,200 and $600 payments from the previous programs. As such, he acknowledged that the disbursement will not be as quick as that of its predecessors. "Regardless, we already started the planning and preparation work for the distribution of this aid," he asserted.
Although with the distribution plan for the latest economic relief package was reportedly submitted roughly 10 hours after its approval in the federal government, Hacienda started disbursing the $600 incentive after some U.S. jurisdictions because the IRS had not approved its initial plan and it had to be redesigned. If the local agency were to encounter the same issue for the next federal aid, it could further delay a process that is already expected to not go as swiftly.
For his part, the secretary finished his statement by highlighting the package's potential to jumpstart the island's economy. "Our interest and that of the governor, Pedro Pierluisi, is that once the project is approved, the incentive reaches the people as soon as possible. It will be a billion-dollar injection in a short period of time that will cause an economic movement on the island," he stated.
Per the bill, individuals earning less than $75,000 a year, heads of household earning up to $112,500, and married couples earning less than $150,000 will receive the full amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.