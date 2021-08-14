Gov. Pedro Pierluisi offered a press conference ahead of Tropical Storm Grace's passage through Puerto Rico.

Given this, the start of classes in the island's public system is delayed for Wednesday, Aug. 18.

If weather conditions permit, the Public Buildings Authority will be reconditioning the schools between Monday and Tuesday to receive students.

As for public employees, the government indicated that tomorrow it would be announcing whether they have to report to work on Monday.

In addition, there are 344 shelters -275 schools and another 69 facilities- available to citizens.

Moreover, it was reported that the vaccine centers against COVID-19 have electrical generators to safeguard the vaccines.

During the morning, the governor met with the acting commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD), Nino Correa, Public Safety Secretary Alexis Torres, and other agency heads.

The director of the National Weather Service, Roberto García, announced that Grace would bring “constant gusts. The wind factor is important with this storm. Tomorrow (Sunday) is not a day to go to the beach or for surfers or for anyone."