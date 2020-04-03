With aims to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, the government of Puerto Rico will make arrangements to use the Convention Center in Miramar, San Juan as a makeshift hospital.
The National Guard's assistant general, General José Reyes, reported that the process has already started with several companies that will be hired to enable this center and use it as a hospital.
According to Reyes, it would be a center where people who have already passed the most critical stages of contagion would finish recovering.
He said that the preparation of the center is done in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and with government agencies such as the Emergency Management Bureau.
"This will not be a COVID-19 hospital. We want to do the same as we did in Mayagüez and Ponce to have additional beds to free hospital rooms when these people leave the critical phase and can move to these facilities," Reyes explained.
The goal is to place 2,500 beds in this center.
"We are developing the request for proposal and today it should be ready. There are more than five companies interested and this must come out no later than Monday. It should take three weeks to install it. We hope it will be available on or before May 1," Reyes said.
