The executive director of the Convention District, Mariela Vallines Fernández, announced that the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico is preparing for its reopening and the resumption of events and concerts and has ruled out the closure of this facility.
Vallines Fernández indicated that improvements are currently being carried out to structures and facilities of the coliseum, which is colloquially known as the "Choliseo."
"As of today, 14 capital improvement projects are being carried out with an investment of $2.2 million," the official said.
In addition, she stated that another 27 necessary improvement projects were identified “and we are in the process of identifying and requesting the funds to be able to begin the works. The fiscal impact of these improvements is estimated at $19.3 million."
The official said that "no improvements are made to a facility that is going to close," rejecting that the main platform for events and shows in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean is going to close operations, as stated by a media outlet.
She explained that “the ban on holding events in the Coliseum as a result of the pandemic has been taken advantage of in order to carry out improvement work. Let us remember that the nature of these venues is to receive thousands of people per event; this makes it difficult to do work of this nature when the facilities are in operation."
The executive director stated that event producers who represent local and international artists are interested in reserving their dates.
"The Coliseum of Puerto Rico is not bankrupt or closed; on the contrary, when we reopen they will find an improved facility, in optimal conditions and ready to receive both our artists and the public, in a safe environment and in full compliance with the protocols to avoid COVID infections," Vallines affirmed.
She added: "we will soon face the situation that they will not give us the dates to accommodate the offer of shows that they want to present at our Coliseum of Puerto Rico."
The "Choliseo" is located in the Hato Rey sector of San Juan, adjacent to the "Hato Rey" stop of the Tren Urbano, the island's metropolitan subway.
