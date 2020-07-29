A storm system headed toward the east of the Caribbean could turn into a tropical storm today, July 29, prompting meteorologists to warn Puerto Rico and other islands to prepare themselves over the possibility of strong winds and flooding.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) informed that the storm could pass close or over Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands Wednesday night, and pass over the coast of the Hispaniola (Dominican Republic, Haiti) a day later on a route that would take it to American territory during the weekend.
But the NHC warned that it was too early to determine the possible behavior of the cyclone. The entity warned that, because it is in a formative stage, there is considerably uncertainty regarding its short- and long-term routes, as well as its intensity.
Meteorologists issued tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico, the British and United States Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guadalupe, Saint Martin, Saba, Saint Eustace and some parts of the Dominican Republic . Such an alert assumes that tropical storm conditions are anticipated within the next 36 hours.
The forecast warned that, as it passes through the islands, the system could throw between 8 and 15 centimeters (3 to 6 inches) of rain, with isolated spots of up to 25 centimeters (10 inches).
Maximum sustained winds from the storm system reached 65 km/h (40 mph) on Tuesday night. It was located 380 kilometers (235 miles) southeast of the Leeward Islands and was moving west-northwest at 41 km/h (25 mph).
Puerto Rico Authorities Concerned
Various government officials in Puerto Rico voiced concern over possible landslides and floods and asked the population to take precautions. They noted that the island faces a rebound in coronavirus cases, and that it continues to recover from the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and from a series of earthquakes that damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in the southwestern region earlier this year.
"We are not in a situation like Maria, but you have to [be wary]," said Pedro Janer, secretary of Public Security.
At a press conference, Gov. Wanda Vázquez said the storm is expected to cause blackouts. Puerto Rico's power line was destroyed after Maria's passing, and the current one is fragile and susceptible to failure. Earlier Tuesday, the island's electrical authority and union leaders announced that more than 450,000 customers were briefly left without power when a plant was taken out of service for unknown reasons.
Vázquez added that over 300 shelters are available islandwide and that there will be more than 130,000 masks available as a precaution against the coronavirus.
"We have had to experience several emergencies at the same time," said Vázquez. "I want you to remain calm."
Port Condition YANKEE Activated
The Coast Guard set Port Condition YANKEE at 8 p.m. Tuesday for all maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the USVI following the tropical storm warning.
The Captain of the Port is directing action to the maritime and port community for final preparations and for oceangoing vessels 500 gross tons and above, without an approved application to remain in port, to have departed the port.
The entity reminded mariners that there are no safe haven in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. While port condition YANKEE remains in effect, port facilities are closed to all inbound commercial traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port.
At this time, Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan anticipates setting port condition ZULU at 12 p.m. Wednesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These dates and times are subject to change based on future forecast.
If and when port condition ZULU is set, meaning sustained gale force winds are expected within 12 hours, port cargo operations will be suspended and the port will be closed to all vessel traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port.
Pleasure craft owners are advised to seek safe harbor. Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area.
