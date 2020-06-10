The owners of Autocine Santana in Arecibo, a drive-in movie theater, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Wanda Vázquez in an attempt for the Court of First Instance of San Juan to establish that the governor has no legal power to maintain a curfew that, according to them, violates constitutional rights.
According to the plaintiffs, Vázquez "illegitimately, arbitrarily, capriciously, and irrationally, has injured protected constitutional rights of the plaintiffs without the State having demonstrated that it complies with the strict scrutiny applicable in cases where it interferes with fundamental rights."
"It is indisputable that the Executive Order decreed by the Governor violates the principle of separation of powers since there is no law that delegates authority to the Governor to decree it, and said procedure exceeds the powers recognized by the Constitution to the Executive Power and usurps powers reserved for the Legislative Power because it also imposes criminal sanctions on people who fail to comply with said decree," they assured.
Likewise, they argue that, despite the fact that the curfew allows outdoor activities and allows shopping centers and other establishments to operate, it restricts operations at drive-in cinemas, despite being an outdoor activity that carries a low risk of infection.
"The drive-in operation involves a low risk of COVID-19 infection because each family remains inside their car, maintaining the recommended physical distance of six feet, much less than the risk of contagion that comes from the activities that the Governor has allowed to be carried out," the lawsuit details.
The plaintiffs—joined by 15 residents from 11 different municipalities—asked the court to submit a provisional interdiction, preliminary and permanent injunction, and to declare the Executive Order 2020-041 null and void, to cancel the curfew and allow them to operate their business.
The petition is under consideration by Judge Anthony Cuevas Ramos, who previously dismissed a lawsuit in which the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also questioned the governor's executive orders.
