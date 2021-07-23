The Olympic Committee of Puerto Rico (COPUR by its Spanish acronym) published this morning a photo that shows the athletes that are representing the island, ready to march in the inaugural ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
At the forefront is table tennis players Adriana Díaz and Brian O'Neill Afanador carrying the Puerto Rican flag, ready for the highly anticipated event.
"Adriana and Brian with the flag in hand and their hearts at a million [beats]!," reads COPUR's post on the Puerto Rican flag bearers.
The behind-the-scenes photograph was captured by the athlete Dayshalee Salaman, a member of the women's national basketball team who arrived at the gigantic Olympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on July 20.
Puerto Rico is being represented in Tokyo by 37 athletes who marched around 9:05 a.m. AST, their turn determined by the Japanese alphabet.
The island's athletes were excited during the parade in the new National Stadium in an atypical ceremony, in which there is no public due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Despite this issue, there has been no lack of dances, light games, music and fireworks.
