Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez designated $8 million to rebuild the radio telescope in the Arecibo Observatory, which collapsed earlier this month after some cables broke.
The governor assigned the funds via an executive order signed last Tuesday, which establishes the radio telescope's reconstruction as public policy so it may "emerge as a world-class educational center."
However, rebuilding the structure requires an investment of $400 million. Therefore, the governor's allocation represents 2 percent of the necessary sum. Because the island's government is bankrupt, its fiscal crisis is an obstacle to restore the iconic scientific landmark in the northern municipality. Some circles suggest a collaboration with the private sector to collect more funds for these means.
Moreover, the National Science Foundation (NSF) affirmed that it would be "premature" to discuss reconstruction. The entity told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the process to fiannce and rebuild large-scale infrastructure —including radio telescopes— takes several yeara of planning.
This "implies assessing the needs of the scientific community, receiving contributions by researchers and other interested parties, considering the environmental and cultural resources, and working with Congress," the NSF said.
Rob Margetta, of the NSF's Office of Public and Legislative Affairs, explained that "because the 305-meter telescope at the Arecibo Observatory collapsed recently, the NSF cannot comment on any potential future plans at this time. However, we will continue to work with Congress on the issue, including compliance with the language that accompanies the new omnibus spending package."
However, he indicated that the observatory will not be closed and that it is seeking options restore the operations of the other facilities as soon as possible.
"The NSF will continue the cleanup and security work of the 305-meter telescope area and looks forward to working with Puerto Rico to find new ways to support the scientific community and the local community," Margetta added.
The $8 million were identified from remaining state funds from previous years. These will be used to remedy the environmental damage with the removal and safe disposal of surrounding material, work that has already begun under the NSF's supervision.
A Scientific Icon
While the NSF raised concerns, the director of the Arecibo Observatory, Francisco Córdova, underscored that the installation has been an icon for science and Puerto Rican culture for more than 57 years. Córdova disclosed that soon more details will be shared on how it will be rebuilt to become "the best in the world."
"It has to be rebuilt and I think it is important to mention that we lack an instrument like the one we had in the world of science -to continue making the advances that are so important to us... and we want to start this process," he stated.
Ada Monzón, meteorologist and president of the Board of Directors of the EcoExploratorio, stressed the importance of this structure, which she hailed as inspiration for people studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). "We are protecting the future of Puerto Rico," she affirmed.
About the Radio Telescope
Built with funds by the U.S. Department of Defense in the 1960s, the radio telescope was inaugurated in 1963 and was managed for 45 years by Cornell University with a collaborative agreement with the NSF until October 2011.
Since then, the new administrators are the Metropolitan University (UMET by its Spanish acronym), SRI International, and the Universities Space Research Association (USRA). This alliance aimed to build a planetarium and doctorate program in astronomy and space-related sciences, a research staff for Puerto Rico universities, and a summer research program for university students from the U.S. mainland.
The observatory was known as the National Astronomy and Ionosphere Center (NAIC) and was the largest radio telescope ever built with 306 diametrical meters until the construction of the Ratan-600 in Russia, with a circular antenna of 576 diametrical meters.
It collected radio-astronomical data, terrestrial aeronomy and planetary radar for the international scientific community. Although it was used for various purposes, it was mainly used for the observation of stellar objects.
On August 10, 2020, an auxiliary cable broke and caused damages to the telescope's main plate. On November 7 this year, a second cable broke and crossed the main antenna.
Due to structural problems that raised concerns of a catastrophic failure, on November 19, 2020, the NSF, after reviewing the reports of various engineering teams, published its intention to dismantle the structure due to the impossibility of repairing the damage it suffered, without compromising the safety of workers, center staff and visitors.
On the morning of December 1, one of the cables that was part of the radio telescope's support structure broke, knocking the radio telescope down to the lower spherical dish or antenna and causing irreparable damage. The consensus is that the radio telescope needs to be rebuilt.
