Renowned community leader Jacqueline Vázquez, who traveled to Haiti a week ago to do volunteer work, described the current situation in Haiti as painful and sad for the country.

Vázquez, who is the former president of the Salinas Municipal Legislature, visited the Caribbean country a few days ago on a humanitarian mission to deliver supplies when she was surprised by the earthquake that shook Haiti on Saturday morning.

"Where I am, for this moment, we are fine, but there is a lot of pain, crying, suffering and sadness. It is not known how many dead there are," Vázquez said in a video published by writer Tere Marichal.

The Puerto Rican explained that after the earthquake many buildings, houses and churches were destroyed. "Entire communities fell apart," she said.

This morning, Vázquez sent a message again and said: "Right now the most important thing is finding people alive. I know that Puerto Rico is doing everything possible to get to Haiti to [give the help] that it always does."

She said that a rescue team is urgently needed. "May God put His hand under that rubble so that there are people still alive," Vázquez said.

Specifically, Vázquez went out today to ask Puerto Ricans to help their Haitian neighbors and to send medicine or aid to be able to buy them.

She has a contact to take the medicine to the border with the Dominican Republic. However, the cost is $1,000 for which she requests financial support, informed Edgar González, current president of the Salinas Legislature.

"I always said that God puts warriors where they have to be and here I am," she said in the video. "I'm not leaving until I can buy medications that I already separated. I have a group of doctors here, there are five, who will be helping that place."

Meanwhile, González wrote in a missive that "for years Jacqueline has been helping those most in need in our town of Salinas and in various countries. In Puerto Rico we already know the pain and despair caused by an earthquake of this magnitude. To help Haiti now, donations are received by ATH Móvil at 787-543-9897. Every donation, no matter how small, goes a long way."

In addition to the Dominican Republic and Haiti, Vázquez has visited other countries to help low-income populations such as Cambodia and Vietnam, in a missionary activity. Now, in Haiti, she's focused on distributing medicine and aid.

The earthquake caused the death of at least 724 people and about 2,800 are missing, The Associated Press reported.

The country's civil protection agency said crews have been dispatched for search and rescue operations. Rescuers and civilians were able to lift many people out of the rubble, the agency said Saturday afternoon via Twitter. As informed, the injured continue to be transferred to hospitals, some of which collapsed.

Tropical Storm Grace will hit Haiti towards the end of the day, complicating rescue operations.