The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reported that, during the day and night of Wednesday, there was no load change due to generation deficiencies. It had a generation capacity of 2,850 megawatts (MW) and the instantaneous peak demand was around 2,725MW, being favorably impacted by weather conditions.
Likewise, last night in the Aguirre Power Plant, Combined Cycle Unit 2-3 came into operation with a capacity of 50MW.
Below, an update of PREPA's generating fleet:
Unit 1 of the Aguirre Power Plant went out of operation on Sunday, Aug. 29, forcibly due to an electrical failure in one of the boiler feed pump motors, the technical staff is already doing the necessary tests to get it into operation and synchronize it with the electrical system before the weekend.
Meanwhile, Aguirre's Unit 2, which began its scheduled maintenance by the manufacturer in July, is expected to come into operation during the weekend. Both units of the Aguirre plant are 450MW each.
The Central Costa Sur has Unit 5 in operation and Unit 6 left on Aug. 20 due to a mechanical failure - the technical staff is evaluating this event. These units have a capacity of 410MW.
The Aguirre Power Plant and the Central Costa Sur Power Plant are the most important base units for Puerto Rico's electrical system. The generation of these represents the main component of the base load and the frequency regulation during the supply of the energy demand.
Moreover, at the San Juan Power Plant the Combined Cycle Units 5 and 6 are in operation, these have a capacity of 440MW. Unit 9 continues its operation with a limited production of 55MW of its 100MW capacity. There are already specialized personnel attending to the situation in order to eliminate its limitation.
At the Palo Seco Power Plant, Unit 3 entered service on Wednesday, with a generation of 214MW after correcting a boiler failure. Unit 4 is in operation.
The AES and ECO Eléctrica units are in operation, with a capacity of 454MW and 530MW, respectively. In addition, the emergency units of Mayagüez, Cambalache, Daguao, Palo Seco, and Jobos have been placed in the system.
The operational staff of the plants continues to work 24-hour shifts to stabilize the generating fleet. They are focused on completing the work before the peak of the hurricane season, now in September.
