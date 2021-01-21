The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reported that the PREPARevitalización.com website is now available, which contains all the public information on the Revitalization Program of the island's electricity grid that will be possible thanks to the allocation of $10.7 billion by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The federal entity approved the funds to PREPA to repair and modernize its electricity grid.
“These federal funds are key for our Revitalization Program to make the necessary repairs and improvements in our communities. This is a unique opportunity to modernize and transform the electrical infrastructure and, as such, it will be a priority for our team," said Efran Paredes Maisonet, PREPA's executive director.
The program, which contains an infrastructure modernization plan to be developed over a 10-year period, was submitted to FEMA and approved last December.
Paredes explained that the reconstruction of the island's electrical system will be promoted "at the height of current standards that allow it to resist any natural disaster." Together with FEMA, the U.S. Department of Housing (HUD) and PREPA, the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) will also work.
"Our partnership and coordination with FEMA, HUD, and COR3 is essential. We are not only focused on repairing the damage caused after natural disasters, but we also want to provide a safe, reliable and sustainable infrastructure for all of Puerto Rico in the future," he added.
Among the planned improvement initiatives, the program includes the replacement of thousands of miles of transmission and distribution cables, electrical substations and generation systems.
The official announced that "as of January 1, 2021, the initial stage of several projects around the island has begun, since all municipalities will be impacted."
