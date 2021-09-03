The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reported today that technical personnel from the public corporation are working in the Central Costa Sur, together with specialists in turbines, to carry out the damage assessment of unit 6, which is out of service.
In addition, PREPA indicated that the San Juan plant's combustion unit 5 has already entered service. Likewise, unit 1 of the Aguirre plant came into operation, with a capacity of 450 megawatts (MW).
According to PREPA, the input of unit 1 provides greater stability to the electrical system and "puts us in a more solid position to handle events in the generation system."
The reactivation of these units occurs after selective blackouts due to a generation deficit.
The Costa Sur plant has unit 5 in operation, while unit 6 left on Aug. 20 due to a mechanical failure, but the technical staff is evaluating this event. These units have a capacity of 410MW.
The Aguirre and Costa Sur plants are the most important base units for Puerto Rico's electrical system. The generation of these plants represents the main component of the base load and the frequency regulation during the supply of the energy demand.
The AES and ECO Eléctrica units are in operation with a capacity of 454MW and 530MW, respectively. Moreover, the emergency units of Mayagüez, Cambalache, Daguao, Palo Seco, and Jobos have been placed in the system.
