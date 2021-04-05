The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reported that it activated a contingency plan to provide service continuity during the strike decreed by the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym).

The strike starts today, April 5, at 10:00 p.m. and will end at the same hour tomorrow, April 6.

"The Authority has an emergency plan that is activated when necessary at the right moment," said José Sepúlveda Aponte, director of Transmission and Distribution at PREPA.

Meanwhile, the entity's commercial offices will be operating at their regular schedule to attend clients with appointments, as assigned by turnospr.com, with the established COVID-19 health protocols.

PREPA's Customer Service director, Noriette Figueroa Meléndez, indicated that the clients can receive services and pay their bills 24/7 through www.aeepr.com and the Customer Service Center at 787-521-3434. They can also make payments through the Automated Line at 787-521-2121.

The agency will reportedly share updates on its social media accounts.

Discrepancy Over LUMA Contract

Utier reported that the purpose of this strike is to ensure active participation in the General Assembly. Workers will convene at 8:00 a.m. at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan. Participation in the strike and the assembly is mandatory for all Utier members.

During the assembly, they will present a report to the president of the State Council about the controversial contract with LUMA Energy.

The president of Utier, Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, has reiterated the organization's opposition to the public-private partnership between PREPA and LUMA. Per the agreement, the latter will take over the utility's energy transmission and distribution this June.

Utier has been highly critical of this contract, claiming that it will lead to higher energy rates for clients and affect PREPA employees' Retirement System, job stability, and acquired rights.

"LUMA does not respond to the people of Puerto Rico and is not obligated to transform the electrical system. In fact, LUMA Energy will likely keep the electrical system as is and will limit itself to making some infrastructure improvements with FEMA funds. In addition, it will cause unnecessary rate increases, dramatically affect workers' rights, and liquidate the Retirement System," Figueroa asserted.

He added that the company is unprepared for the upcoming hurricane season, while Puerto Rico is still recovering from the onslaught of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, and its infrastructure remains deficient.

LUMA denies these allegations.

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, LUMA President Wayne Stensby affirmed at a roundtable with members of the press that "the contract is lawful and it is fully ratified. And perhaps most importantly, the contract and the transformation is good for customers and it’s what customers are screaming for, a point that seems to be at all times missing from the dialogue, missing from the conversation, and missing from the approach that’s been undertaken by the inquiry."