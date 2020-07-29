A power outage has occurred in several municipalities in Puerto Rico, as a potential tropical storm approaches.
According to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa), the interruption affects municipalities such as Bayamón, Naranjito and Guaynabo.
There was also a cut in service in Santurce.
The public corporation indicated that nearly 150,000 customers are reported without electricity on the island, mainly due to "situations in the eastern area."
Prepa indicated that there are problems with lines 230 and 115 and that brigades are currently working on the issue.
In addition, it was announced that there will be more power interruptions due to the tropical wave that will pass over the island, starting this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.