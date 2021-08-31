The executive president of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRAS), Doriel Pagán Crespo, and the executive director of the Infrastructure Financing Authority (AFI), Eduardo Rivera Cruz, announced today the signing of an agreement between said entities and the Health Department for improvements to the Authority's infrastructure.
The $46 million in funds for this agreement are received under the State Drinking Water Revolving Fund program, from funds allocated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
"The agency's financial stabilization continues to bear fruit and today we enter into this agreement for the good of all our clients. This financing is another achievement that is added to the refinancing of Dec. 2020 and last Aug. 25, which generated $917 million of savings in debt service," Pagán stated.
She added that “as part of Governor Pedro Pierluisi's commitment and the collaboration of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), we will continue working to guarantee the effective management of our agency's finances and thus be able to access to funds that allow us to continue improving and developing the facilities and infrastructure that our Authority needs."
The total agreement includes $24 million of funds at no cost to the PRASA (principal forgiveness and zero percent interest); plus $22 million of a 30-year loan with an annual interest of 1 percent.
Moreover, Rivera was pleased that the agency "can once again contribute to the improvement of infrastructure in Puerto Rico, providing financial and technical assistance for the development of projects through the State Potable Water Revolving Fund, which results in important improvements in the island's water system, for the benefit of the people. We continue to be active evaluating projects and opportunities, to ensure, together with AAA and Salud, the best water quality in Puerto Rico."
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said that "this agreement will guarantee that we can have an updated drinking water treatment system with the latest technology, which results in a better quality of water for consumption by our people. There is no doubt that the drinking water system in the towns of Ponce, Hatillo and Aguadilla are being strengthened for the benefit of the thousands of subscribers. For our part, we will continue to be collaborators of the PRASA in our common goal of guaranteeing that drinking water is suitable for consumption and that it meets the strict standards of regulatory agencies."
The executive president indicated that $11.2 million will be allocated to the Ponce Nueva treatment plant; $13.5 million for the Ponce Vieja treatment plant; and $6.2 million for the Coto Laurel treatment plant. In addition, $4.4 million will be earmarked for improvements to the raw water inlet in Hatillo and $10.9 million for improvements of the same type in Añasco.
The funds are obtained after the PRASA managed to access funds from the State Revolving Fund program in 2019 and are in addition to $163 million obtained in Aug. 2020 for sewerage projects.
