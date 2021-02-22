The executive director of the Metropolitan Region of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA), Roberto W. Martínez Toledo, reported that the brigades of San Juan's operational area will be carrying out improvements to the sanitary system of the municipality of San Juan.
"We will be working on the repair of an 8-inch diameter sanitary line on Borinquen Ave., between Street 8 and Street 9 early Monday morning," Martínez explained.
The official added that a sanitary line will be repaired on Los Rosales street, intersection with Luis Muñoz Rivera Ave. in front of the old Normandie Hotel and the entrance to the Caribe Hilton hotel, which will begin early in the morning and will last until Monday afternoon.
These operations will reportedly not have an effect on water services for the municipality's residents.
"Drivers are urged to be alert for traffic signs to seek alternate routes," Martínez added.
For more information, clients can contact PRASA's customer service line at (787) 620-2482, or (787) 751-8125 for those who are hard of hearing. Clients can also visit www.acueductospr.com or follow PRASA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as @acueductospr.
