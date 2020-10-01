The Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) joined the initiatives for early breast cancer detection to be held by the Susan G. Komen organization throughout October, informed PRASA Executive Director Doriel Pagán Crespo.
"Awareness of early detection of breast cancer is of utmost importance. We greatly appreciate our employees who for years have joined and supported this important initiative," she stated.
To raise awareness of early detection, PRASA will change clients' water bills to pink for this month. Likewise, the entity will modify its website, www.acueductospr.com, and it social media accounts (@Acueductospr) on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
"At PRASA, we will be joining Susan G. Komen's Pink Check-In Day on October 30, when staff will wear pink to join forces for early detection," Pagán Crespo said.
Additionally, as part of the fundraising campaign, the promotion of the sale of pink t-shirts and masks began yesterday, which will run until October 5. Both can be purchased at www.komenpr.org.
It was also revealed that PRASA was the first government agency to join the alliance of the Bandera Rosa (Pink Flag) educational program; and since 2007, the entity supports employees by giving them the necessary tools for education and early detection.
On a daily basis, a cancer diagnosis is confirmed in one of every 12 patients in Puerto Rico. Due to the high incidences, the public corporation has embraced this cause to provide support.
All revenues from the Susan G. Komen campaigns will be used on the island for ongoing breast health care programs, such as screening tests, diagnoses, treatments, and support programs for cancer patients, survivors, and relatives.
