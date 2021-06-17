The executive president of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán, assured that water service is being restored following system failures caused by yesterday's power outage.

According to Pagán, there are roughly 16,700 clients without water service still.

"Right now we have been able to recover the system. Almost the entire system is in operation. We have some generators operating, but it is part of our normal operation," she told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Amid last night's power outage in various municipalities, PRASA reported on its social networks that "due to the electrical failure reported by [LUMA Energy], several PRASA facilities are out of operation. Personnel are mobilized to make operational adjustments and restore service as soon as possible."

Pagán noted that not all PRASA facilities have generators to guarantee service when the power goes out.

"Where we had generators, we put them to work. But, as we say, we are a very complex agency and it is not possible to have generators in all facilities, due to physical considerations, space and economic challenges. But the operational team was mobilized and we were able to operate," she affirmed.

The official explained that there was a lack of water service in sectors of Hatillo, as well as in the southern region in municipalities such as Guayama and Coamo

"We had some sectors that were operating with a generator or impacted by lack of electricity in basically in all regions. But today we are more recovered," she added.