The PR Neuroscience Conference announced on Friday that this year the event has broken all participation records.
The activity that celebrates its 28th edition already has more than 600 registered participants. This is the first time that the initiative that presents the most outstanding research and studies in the field of Neuroscience at the national level, has been carried out virtually.
During the event, 34 posters, 16 research projects and nine Neuroblitz projects will be exhibited, an initiative promoted by the Neuroboricuas organization.
There will also be lectures by prestigious local and international speakers such as: Dr. Kent C. Berridge, professor of Psychology and Neurosciences at the University of Michigan; Dr. Catherine Dulac, professor of Molecular and Cell Biology at Higgins and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute; Dr. Daniel Colón Ramos, professor of Neuroscience and Cell Biology at Yale University; Dr. Olivier Gschwend, SNSF postdoctoral researcher and NARSAD researcher; and Dr. Michelle Erickson, research assistant professor at the University of Washington in Seattle.
“We are less than 24 hours away from offering the island's research community a first-rate event. We invite the general public to connect with us through the website and be part of history. Puerto Rico is a country with a huge and deep tradition of research and innovation, and we want to share the news in the field of neuroscience with the scientific community and also with the general public. We are going to share a lot of knowledge and the invitation is for all the people who are interested in discovering and understanding how our brain works," said Dr. Cristina Velázquez, professor of the Institute of Neurobiology of the UPR and the researcher and coordinator of the event this year.
The congress that this year will be held on Saturday, December 5. It has the collaboration of the Institute of Neurobiology of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), the Central University of the Caribbean, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Puerto Rico and the Ponce Health Sciences is free of cost and is open to the general public through the link: www.prneuroscience.com
During the event, students and professors will also have the opportunity to present their oral presentations and present research posters.
For more information or to register in the PR Neuroscience, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.