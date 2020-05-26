Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González ordered a recall on thousands of Phamatech serological tests distributed by the agency after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned their use and distribution.

"Once we received the FDA'a notification that the use of Phamatech serological tests was banned, we evaluated their distribution on behalf of the Department of Health to, effective immediately, order not to use them. Today, we are ordering a recall... to ensure that they're not available to citizens," González explained in a missive.

His administration distributed between 6,975 and 8,100 serological tests, also known as rapid tests, from Phamatech.

Of these, eight boxes —each one containing 25 tests for a total 200—were sent back by laboratories that were unsatisfied with the product and decided not to use it. To date, no other laboratory has returned tests.

The secretary clarified that there may be Phamatech tests acquired by private laboratories, which is why the Health Department's Laboratory Division has notified the information provided by the FDA for due action.

The list of serological tests that are FDA-approved is constantly reviewed, so the Health Department assured that it remains attentive to the guidelines established to make decisions regarding the administration of the acquired tests.

The distribution of these tests was made under the framework of the “Emergency Authorization Use," which guarantees that, although these tests are not verified by the FDA, the manufacturers did submit their validation data.

"In the Department of Health, the most important thing is to ensure the integrity of our processes, as well as the well-being and safety of citizens. That is why our team is working to collect the distributed tests, as soon as possible," the secretary said.

Earlier today, the president of the Puerto Rico Bar Medical Technology Board of Medical Examiners (CTMPR by its Spanish initials), Lillian Otero Cordero, warned at a radio interview that thousands of these tests would be deficient or unreliable, urging the Health Department to make an inventory of all the tests it purchased.