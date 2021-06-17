On Wednesday evening, LUMA Energy reported that the San Juan 8 and Mayagüez 3 units went out of service in an unplanned fashion, as well as Unit 6 of Costa Sur, leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers without electricity service.
LUMA initially informed that an estimated 190,000 customers had had their service interrupted, with 150,000 affected by the Costa Sur outage and 30,000 to 40,000 affected by the interruptions in San Juan 8 and Mayagüez 3. The entity later clarified that the number was actually 337,000, but provided conflicting information by stating at 12:12 a.m. today that service had been restored to 347,616 clients.
By 10:17 p.m. last night, the company shared on its official Twitter account that the Mayagüez 3 Unit had been restored, returning service to 180,595 clients. However, 156,702 customers remained in the dark in the following municipalities: Aguadilla, Arecibo, Arroyo, Bayamón, Cabo Rojo, Caguas, Canóvanas, Carolina, Cataño, Florida, Guaynabo, Hatillo, Humacao, Lajas, Las Piedras, Mayagüez, Moca, Patillas, Ponce, Quebradillas, Río Grande, San Germán, San Juan, San Sebastián, Santa Isabel, Trujillo Alto, Utuado, Vega Baja, Yabucoa, and Yauco.
Speaking at WKAQ 580 AM, LUMA spokesperson José Pérez affirmed that there are still roughly 17,000 customers without service, although he acknowledged that the tally might be higher.
"That is the same information that the [Electric Power] Authority (PREPA) has always provided because we obtain the information from the Authority's system," he said. "I see it as a low number for the event that occurred last night, but that's what the system says. I wouldn't dare say it is lower than that; it certainly isn't. It could be higher, definitely."
However, the company had originally said that it expected to restore power to all affected consumers by 2 a.m. Clients took to Twitter to challenge LUMA's projection, stating that -as of press time-, they remained without electricity.
