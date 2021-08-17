The Puerto Rico Ports Authority (PA) submitted before the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) a request for funds for the project to improve Pier 15, in the Isla Grande de San Juan sector.
"The information we have is that Ports had not submitted a grant to MARAD in 15 years. An application had been submitted in 2010 under the Tiger program and prepared by an outside consultant. We are very happy and excited about this application, which are funds competitive with the entire nation," PA Executive Director Joel Pizá Batiz reported.
After Hurricane Maria in 2017, and at the request of the PA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) commissioned structural evaluations of all maritime facilities in Puerto Rico.
"In the case of Pier 15, the findings of these studies reflected a critical structural condition. The PA advanced the designs, and it was determined that the estimated cost of the construction phase required federal financial assistance. Obtaining this grant would be historic, but we hope and trust that it will be approved," Pizá asserted.
MARAD's grant application is for $10 million, 80 percent of the total of the $12.5 million estimated cost of the project under the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).
The project contemplates restoring the structural capacity of the docking area of the so-called tender pie, pier B, and outfitting pie of said facility.
"I congratulate and thank the executive director of the PA for submitting a request to MARAD to establish the capacity of the docking areas of Pier 15. This facility is important for the economic development not only of the capital but of the entire island," Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González stated.
Pizá explained that the request to MARAD, including all the economic studies that it entails, were carried out by internal PA personnel.
"We continue to focus on seeking all available federal funds within our reach to serve the critical infrastructure of our facilities, so that they continue to contribute to the island's economic development," he affirmed.
