Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan set Port Condition ZULU at 8 a.m. Friday for all maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, due to Tropical Storm Laura.
During Port Condition ZULU, the ports will remain closed to all vessel traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port, while vessel cargo operations are suspended, including bunkering and lightering.
Owners and operators of recreational vessels should follow the small craft advisories from the National Weather Service, and take the necessary measures to safeguard the safety of their vessels.
Once the storm has cleared the area, Coast Guard port assessment teams will assess the condition of port facilities and navigable waterways. Following a satisfactory assessment of the waterway, including critical aids to navigation, the Captain of the Port San Juan will reopen the port for vessel traffic and port facilities to resume normal operations.
Tropical Storm Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast, reported the Associated Press. A second storm also might hit the U.S. as a hurricane after running across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
The new tropical storm was centered about 230 miles (375 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). AP reported it was heading west at 21 mph (33 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters earlier described it as as a disorganized storm with a very uncertain future. The Hurricane Center said it might degenerate, or it might blow up into a major hurricane that could hit Florida by Monday or Tuesday and then the Gulf Coast.
The current forecast track, also highly uncertain, would carry it just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas en route to the U.S., AP reported
