The U.S. Census Bureau published today the most recent data from the Annual Population Estimates by age and sex characteristics for municipalities for Puerto Rico and the mainland U.S. These statistics refer to July 1, 2019 and include population estimates by age group for each municipality.
Representing the U.S. State Data Center Network Census Bureau in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute (SI) reported various findings from the new publication of the population estimates for the year 2019 compared to those of July 1, 2010:
1. From 2010 to 2019, the population under 18 years of age in Puerto Rico reflected a reduction of 324,293 residents, representing a percentage change of -36 percent. As of July 1, 2010 this population was 897,024; nine years later in 2019 it is estimated at 572,731.
2. In terms of the proportion of the large age groups in the population, those under 18 years old used to represent 24 percent (2010) in Puerto Rico; now, they comprise 18 percent (2019).
3. The age and sex structure (population pyramid) of 2010 compared to that of 2019 shows how the composition has changed rapidly in Puerto Rico. Its base is much narrower, indicating the decrease in infants, children, and adolescents.
4. Meanwhile, the upper part of the pyramid reflects a considerable increase in the age groups of 65 years or more, which translates into an older population.
The median age of Puerto Rico is estimated to have increased about six years during the decade—from 37.0 years in 2010 to 43.2 years in 2019.
"Estimates by demographic characteristics of age and sex allow detailing within the population trend in Puerto Rico. For example, the drastic decrease in births directly influences and is reflected at the base of the population pyramid. As of 2010, the population in age groups between 0-4 and 5-9 years comprised around 3 percent in women and men, respectively. In 2019, the base shrinks with percentages close to or below 2 percent," said Alberto L. Velázquez-Estrada, Statistics Projects manager at SI.
The annual estimates of the population of the year 2019 for Puerto Rico and its municipalities can be accessed on the data and census information page on Puerto Rico of the SDC-PR network at this link.
