The population loss that has affected Puerto Rico for the past three years could impact the economic viability of the agreements related to the island's public debt restructuring, which foresee rate and tax hikes as sources of repayment.
In the past year, 35,000 Puerto Ricans emigrated to other U.S. jurisdictions, according to the Puerto Rico Community Service from the U.S. Census Bureau. Although the report points to a decrease in net migration, 1 percent of the population decreased in just one year.
Puerto Rico's population up until July 1, 2019, amounted to 3,194,694. The net migration balance kept a trend between 49,000 and 113,000 people emigrating annually between 2011 and 2018. The impact of Hurricane Maria in the third quarter of 2017 immediately prompted a 3.9 percent drop of the population.
The economist José Alameda explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, in line with the population decline, there will be a reduction in government revenues that will disrupt the agreements reached by the island's public corporations and the restructuring of the $72 billion in central government debt.
"The problem is that they want to pass the debt bill on to citizens in a country where the exodus is massive. These agreements are disastrous and, in the future, it could be that the government cannot pay them due to the decrease in income and enter another bankruptcy," Alameda stated.
To date, the federal court has only made way for a debt adjustment plan of the Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym), which allocated 5.5 percent of the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) for creditors.
Another agreement in sight is that of the P.R. Electric Power Authority (PREPA), whose repayment will be paid with a fixed transition charge. An agreement was also reached between the P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) and the federal government, which will also incur for the repayment with a rate hike.
Repayment Sources Are Affected
According to the island's socioeconomic characteristics revealed by the Puerto Rico Community Survey, 39.5 percent of families and 43.5 percent of the people who remain on the island live below the poverty line. The median household income was $25,388.
"Poverty among those who remain on the island continues to increase and more continue to leave. This has a disastrous effect on [the IVU] and income taxes. As long as they want to continue exploiting the pockets of Puerto Ricans—who can no longer take it—they will not be successful," Alameda opined.
Alameda also denounced that the collections of the IVU will maintain a negative trend in the coming years, so he understands that the government could be forced to increase the tax rate of the tax and other contributions to increase collections and be able to comply with payments.
A Renegotiation Is Required
The bankruptcy analyst and lawyer Rolando Emmanuelli said that the agreements that have been reached so far are unsustainable given the precarious situation the island is going through.
"The projections of these pacts are very optimistic compared to reality. The population decline affects the payment promises of the agreements reached and those that are on hold. There will be a need for new agreements," he warned.
Emmanuelli stressed that the Adjustment Plan (POA) for the constitutional debt will be repaid in part with what is left of the IVU after the payment to Cofina bondholders is completed. “The new central government bonds will be guaranteed with the remainder of Cofina. Everything that is captured with the IVU will be to pay debt. This is going to deteriorate the provision of essential services," he said.
"If there are fewer people, there is less consumption and there is less IVU [collections]. This can result in government default. As everything is compromised, a discharge is disastrous and can lead to a second bankruptcy. A population decrease is fatal to the debt restructuring," he added.
More Will Leave Puerto Rico
The investigation firm Inteligencia Económica estimated that the COVID-19 crisis will lead to a population drop of more than 300,000 people in the next two years, reducing the population to roughly 2.7 million residents. This would be in addition to the more than 600,000 persons who have left the island between 2010 and 2019 over the economic stagnancy.
This drop would be greater than that registered as a result of Hurricane Maria. In 2018, after the storm hit, 142,000 people left the island. This represented a decrease of 4.3 percent of the population compared to the previous year, which stood at 3,195,153 inhabitants. This is the largest decrease recorded so far.
Economist Gustavo Vélez, founder of Inteligencia Económica, previously told tHE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the acute crisis and the population decline do not create a favorable environment for the renegotiation of the short-term debt payment. This will delay the island's return to the capital markets, the exit from the bankruptcy process, and will prolong the stay of the Financial Oversight and Management Board.
