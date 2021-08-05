In order to interconnect users of traditional means of transportation with sustainable mobility alternatives, the Autonomous Municipality of Ponce is promoting the electric scooter as an option to make short trips and speed up their movement through Ponce's urban area.
"In addition to people being able to use these scooters to enjoy our tourist attractions from another perspective, this means of transport serves to be able to move easily from one place to another. For example, you take the SITRA from your home and arrive in town, use the scooter to easily move around the urban area to run your errands, and then ride the scooter to the next stop to return to your residence. Without a doubt, it is an eco-friendly way to move easily," Ponce Mayor Luis M. Irizarry Pabón stated.
This service is already available through the pilot program of the Skootel company, a pioneer in the rental of electric scooters in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, whose owners -Juan Carlos Parra and Aldo Briano- started operations in the city.
Ponce will issue an ordinance to regulate the use of these motorized vehicles, which will be presented in the next session of the Municipal Legislature. The ordinance contemplates creating a regulation for the proper use of the scooters and safeguarding the safety of users and all citizens.
Moreover, Parra and Briano said that they are excited to choose Ponce to start their pilot program, this thanks to the work in coordination with the mayor, Luis Irizarry Pabón, the director of economic development, Jean Paul González Santini, and their respective work teams.
"In our units, on the app and on our social media, we emphasize Skootel's rules of use. It is important that it be a single user per unit, who must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver's license, which must be validated in the application so that the user can rent the Skootel," said Parra, who is the CEO of Skootel.
Briano -the Chief Operations Officer- added that “we have our outstanding personnel in the operation areas to educate users and promote compliance with the rules of use, which encourage the use of units on the street, not on the sidewalks. In addition, they must not obstruct the pedestrian crossing or the access ramps."
Parra and Briano concluded that “in 2019, we decided to return to Puerto Rico to establish our Skootel company with the goal of innovating and optimizing transportation on the island, creating a new source of jobs, and positioning Puerto Rico on a par with other cities worldwide that have already adopted these micromobility options with success. Today, Ponce again shows its ability to be a world-class city."
Ponce currently has 50 personal mobility vehicles. The area of operation can be seen in the Bird app.
