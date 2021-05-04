Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced on Tuesday that he will present the new executive order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday. The new provisions would come into effect on May 10.
"The current order expires on May 9. So, I will be announcing the new executive order between this Thursday and Friday. I will wait until the last possible moment to do it," the governor said at a radio interview through WKAQ 580.
He anticipated that the new decree could bring changes in the area of education and in the hours of operations allowed to businesses. Currently, schools are closed and businesses can operate from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The governor highlighted the consistent decline in hospitalizations during the past weeks, while ensuring that infections and the rate of positivity on the island have also decreased.
"Puerto Rico was painted red at one point, well not anymore. Now as a general rule it is all orange and in some places it is better... But you cannot claim victory, this virus is terrible, we have not defeated this pandemic," Pierluisi stated.
According to the most recent analysis of community transmission of COVID-19, presented on April 28, 73 of the 78 municipalities are at high risk of transmission (red), while another four municipalities are in substantial transmission (orange) and only Vieques has moderate transmission (yellow).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.