Department of Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea announced the extension of the period of electronic filing of Informative Declarations corresponding to the taxable year 2019 until next April 15, without the application of penalties.
The official also informed an extension of an additional month to filing dates and payments concerning the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym), with due dates on March 15 and 31, respectively. Likewise, the due date to file returns, declarations and forms, as well as all payments or deposits of all other taxes administered by the Department will be between March 15 and April 15.
This extension includes the validity of all Internal Revenue bail and license, whose expiration dates are between March 15 and 31, until April 30.
"We continue evaluating all the dates and maturities of the different tax commitments that citizens have with the Department, in order to temper the situations that we have experienced since the year 2020 began, with the tremors that affected many municipalities, the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the island and the recent curfew and closure of establishments, approved by the governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, as a preventive measure to control the spread of the virus," Parés Alicea said in a missive.
The secretary said that anyone affected by the decreed state of emergency due to the imminent impact of COVID-19 is also being granted a moratorium under the terms of their payment plan with the Department.
"Taxpayers who have any debt under the Payment Plan with the Department will not be obliged to make the terms of said plan, corresponding to the period between March 16, 2020 and April 30, 2020. In these cases we will not be imposing fines, interests or penalties for any breach," he said.
The details of the measures approved by the secretary are contained in the Internal Revenue Information Bulletin 20-08, in Administrative Determination 20-04 and in the Internal Revenue Circular Letter 20-20, all available on the website www.hacienda.pr.gov, Publications section.
Parés Alicea added that all Department offices will remain closed until March 30 and urged taxpayers to carry out their transactions online through the portal www.suri.hacienda.pr.gov.
The new online services include requesting debt certifications and filing of returns, return status of returns, requesting approval of payment plans automatically, making multiple payments, request for an extension to file the income tax return, sending evidence of returns (if applicable), and filing and amending returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.