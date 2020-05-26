Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea informed on Monday that the Financial Oversight & Management Board denied the local government's request to extend the temporary exemption of the Sales & Use tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) on prepared foods, which expired on May 25.
"After the governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, announced the new Executive Order 2020-041, which comes into effect on May 26 and extends the lockdown until June 15, 2020... we submitted for the Board's consideration a temporary extension of the IVU exemption on prepared foods until June 15, as well. However, the Board informed us via missive that the request was denied," the secretary explained.
The official added that, starting today, these items will be subject to the IVU once again.
Parés Alicea stressed that the extension request process is an ordinary one, established by the Board under the Policy for Review of Orders, Rules and Regulations, as revised in October 2019.
