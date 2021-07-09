The Dominican-Haitian border is sealed with more than 9,000 soldiers, including members of the elite Mountain Hunters corps located in the Constanza municipality (northern region), after the assassination committed by armed men against the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse.
During the assassination, First Lady Martine Moïse was injured; she is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital in Miami, Fla.
The head of the Dominican Republic Army, Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, told the media yesterday in the Dajabón province, northwestern region of the country, that all key points and patrols are being reinforced throughout the border line.
The military leader traveled along with other high-ranking officials to the north and south border area, established in the provinces of Dajabón, Elías Piña, Pedernales, and Jimaní.
He said that they are touring the entire area and doing the work that was entrusted to them on the instructions of President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Defense, Lt. General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa.
He affirmed that, due to the situation, “Operation Bayahonda” was activated, which includes the border fence to carry out the mission entrusted to them by the Presidency of the Republic.
He also expressed that a special regiment of the Dominican Air Force has arrived in Montecristi, Manzanillo, and Cabo Rojo, in addition to several units that they have stationed in different places. "The border is sealed and we have the entire intelligence team working to find out if there is any vulnerability at any point in order to overcome it," Florián Pérez stated.
The general said that the instructions they have from President Abinader consist in that all Dominicans who reside or were in Haiti at that time and want to return to the Dominican Republic have an open path "because this is their homeland."
In this context, he added that the airports of Barahona and Joaquín Balaguer in Santo Domingo are ready for these purposes.
Yesterday, 22 Dominicans returned from Haiti by plane and land, the latter of which were accompanied by Migration inspectors and agents from national intelligence agencies.
Florián Pérez clarified that the border is still calm and that the soldiers are permanently on guard duty, covering the entire border line from both the north and the south. As for how long the border will remain closed, he reported that this will depend on the situation in the neighboring country, on the instructions of President Abinader and the military high command.
Still on the Hunt
The search for the assassins of the Haitian president accelerated yesterday with the police carrying out operations in Port-au-Prince, the capital of the country with 11 million people on the brink of chaos.
The police said they had killed four alleged mercenaries who were allegedly part of the armed commando that shot Moïse. Mathias Pierre, minister in charge of electoral affairs, told AFP news agency that one of the detainees is a U.S. citizen, identified as James Solages
The head of the national police, León Charles, said that "we already have the physical authors and we are looking for the intellectual authors."
The Dominican president immediately ordered the closure of the border and a military reinforcement to prevent mass migration by Haitians who could try to reach the Dominican Republic to flee the political crisis in their home country.
