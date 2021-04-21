Hundreds of citizens removed 4,962 items equivalent to 5,613.91 pounds of waste from over 15 reefs and beaches on the island and rescued multiple marine organisms during the first massive and simultaneous Deep Cleanup event in Puerto Rico, reported Ana Trujillo, executive director of Scuba Dogs Society (SDS).
The initiative allowed debris to be removed from the coral reefs of Cayo Aurora (Gilligan's Island), Playa El Natural, Crash Boat, El Escambrón, Cerro Gordo, Icacos and Pirate’s Cove, in Vieques. The beaches of Guanajibo, Seven Seas, Medio Mundo, Tres Palmas, Jobos, La Pocita and the beach in front of Capitolio were also cleaned. On the Mayagüez's coastline alone, 3,120.2 pounds of debris were removed, including: 48 rubber bands, four mattresses, a jet sky, several sofas, two televisions, and other materials.
The Deep Cleaning operation was carried out the past two weekends, since weather conditions prevented it from being completed in a single day as scheduled.
"This week, when we commemorate Earth Day (April 22), we are proud to report that these over 400 volunteers, in addition to captains, municipal employees and public agencies gave him the best possible gift cleaning reefs and beaches," Trujillo affirmed.
She added: "however, it is sad to see how items that are typically associated with happy moments and vital activities such as feeding and hydrating ourselves end up contaminating the very ecosystems that provide us with important services for our well-being. Our population and other people on the planet depend on coral reefs because they protect us from natural disasters, such as hurricanes."
The results of this Deep Cleanup show that the garbage that most frequently invades and threatens the reefs are, in order of priority: beverage cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles, glasses, plates and plastic cutlery. Also found, in order of frequency: plastic fragments, food containers made of foam and other plastic material, rubber bands, gloves, masks and construction material.
Organisms Rescued
Moreover, Trujillo revealed that they managed to rescue fish, crabs, polychaetes, 'cobitos,' starfish and anemones, among other organisms that had been trapped in the garbage.
"The rescued organisms were released into the sea. This rescue constitutes one of the most rewarding and educational parts of the day, we become direct witnesses of the harmful effect of waste on marine species and the importance of reverting these effects to our ecosystems," she stated.
