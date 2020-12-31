The executive director of the Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Ottmar Chávez, reported that to date Puerto Rico has over $313 million in federal assistance for the municipalities that have been affected by earthquakes since last year.
Federal aid was allocated under the Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programs of the federal Stafford Act through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"This past year, the Puerto Rican people, particularly the southern area, experienced a sad and devastating series of earthquakes never felt and experienced. All of Puerto Rico suffered them, but especially the southern area was the most impacted and devastated by the earthquakes. Since then , through COR3 and FEMA we began an intense work hand in hand, making sure that the necessary funds could be allocated for our people and that they would get where they have to go, to the affected people. I thank both Ottmar Chávez and FEMA for attending with sensitivity and priority the reconstruction of the island," Gov. Wanda Vázquez said.
Likewise, the executive director indicated that an additional $100 million will be available soon under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).
“One year after the earthquakes in the southwest of the Island, FEMA has remained committed to supporting our Island so that the reconstruction process is firm and bearable. Aware that there is still work to be completed, we will continue to focus on supporting the federal agency, as well as sub-recipients and people affected by the earthquakes, so that the disbursement processes are carried out promptly and responsibly, " Chávez said.
The official added: “we greatly appreciate the work team that accompanies us and that has contributed to the goals that we have met. With our efforts, we are supporting a reconstruction that will benefit us in the short and long term and that is our focus."
Of the total funds, it was indicated that Puerto Rico already has a total of $71.2 million approved funds for Individual Assistance.
Of the remaining funds, $242.7 million are directed to compulsory Public Assistance projects. At the moment, there are 42 projects, including those of the Electric Power Authority, which are in the process of being amended to include more costs.
Regarding the inspections that have been carried out, the executive director explained that a greater effort has been made to continue with a consistent rhythm of inspections, despite the challenges presented by social distancing and the danger of inspecting damaged structures. by earthquakes.
The municipalities have 78 percent of inspections carried out; Education 69, percent; Natural and Cultural Resources, 60 percent; the Department of Transportation and Public Works, 100 percent; water, 99 percent, and energy, 70 percent.
He also indicated that the Public Housing inspections are at 6 percent, since they are extensive and involve an aggressive work plan of the sub-container.
COR3 has already submitted to FEMA requests for extensions for emergency work with all the requirements, including the Demolitions of Private Property program. The demolitions may begin thanks to the extraordinary mechanism of advancing funds through the Department of Housing, most of which have already been transferred to the municipality.
Regarding the Community Disaster Loan Program (CDL)—which offers financial assistance to municipalities that have suffered significant losses after being declared a disaster zone— Chávez projected that more aid will arrive for the benefit of the affected communities.
To date, 14 municipalities have benefited from a total of $46.3 million in CDL loans. The remaining municipalities included in the declaration are expected to benefit from the program in the coming months.
A total of $69 million approved for Home Repair was also reported, including repairs to walls, floors, ceilings, or structures such as columns and foundations. Some 580 survivors have received a maximum loan of $ 35,500 for these purposes.
Additionally, a total of $10.2 million has been approved in Assistance for Other Needs, which may include funeral services, personal property, furniture, appliances, medical assistance, or auto repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.