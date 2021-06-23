Sub-recipients of municipalities, government agencies, and nonprofits have completed 337 permanent works projects with funds allocated under the Public Assistance program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The findings were revealed in the quarterly survey conducted by the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3).
COR3 Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy Rivera reported that FEMA has obligated over $24 billion under the Public Assistance Program, including more than $18 billion for permanent reconstruction works following the onslaught of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. These funds have been used to develop recovery projects in municipalities, nonprofits, the Ports Authority, and the Departments of Correction & Rehabilitation, Public Works, and Justice, among others.
"To date, of the 337 permanent works projects completed, COR3 has disbursed about $13,846,720 corresponding to 220 projects. It is expected that by the end of this year the execution of permanent works projects and the COR3 disbursements to the sub-recipients will increase. To speed up this disbursement process, changes were announced yesterday (June 22) in Chapter 7 that streamlines the Funds Review procedures for Reimbursement Requests," Laboy explained.
In a missive, COR3 said that most permanent projects that require the largest amount of funds to be disbursed are in their initial stages of designs, auctions and/or construction beginnings. They were illustrated on a map by the executive director of COR3 during a press conference in La Fortaleza last Monday, June 21.
Moreover, COR3 has disbursed roughly $4.7 billion under categories A and B for emergency projects and permanent works for Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the 2020 earthquakes, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The permanent works developed by the sub-recipients cover categories C, D, E, and F. Under Category C, there are funds that are destined to the reconstruction of municipal roads and bridges. Category D is for improvements in water control facilities. In the case of Category E, infrastructure needs in buildings, as well as equipment, are met.
Meanwhile, Category G is aimed at the reconstruction of parks, recreational facilities, among others, and Category F is for the recovery of basic services.
"There is a long way to go, but we continue to focus on making the necessary changes that eliminate the bureaucracy that stops the development of reconstruction projects. We are working together with the municipalities and other government agencies to fulfill our people and the commitment to renew the infrastructure of Puerto Rico, which is the foundation for the economic development of the island. As part of the administration of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, you can be sure that we will make all the necessary efforts so that this four-year term is one of execution and work," Laboy affirmed.
