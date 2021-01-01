The number of people who use social media has tripled this decade, in keeping with the prominence that the main apps have gained in politics, economics and health, in addition to entertainment.
Marketer statistics shared by USA Today indicate that there were 1.22 billion social media uses worldwide. In 2020, that number rose to 2.96 billion and it is expected to increase to 3.09 billion in 2021.
"Social media like Facebook and companies like Amazon—which are among the highest valued in the world—changed the way we communicate and interact, and how the economy moves," Obed Borrero, tech expert, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
U.S. President Donald Trump practically made Twitter his official communication outlet, communicating policies to his more than 88.5 million followers. This platform, launched in 2006, has over 330 million active users on a monthly basis.
The president also gave greater visibility to TikTok, a Chinese video sharing platform, when he tried to ban it in the U.S. mainland, arguing that it raised national security concerns. The app has more than 50 million users stateside and its popularity has skyrocketed throughout the pandemic, surpassing 1.5 billion downloads in Android and Apple devices.
Meanwhile, Facebook remains at the forefront with roughly 2.5 billion users, followed by YouTube with 2 billion users, and WhatsApp with 1.6 billion. The latter is owned by Facebook, Inc.
Instagram, also owned by Facebook, is a favorite among celebrities. With more than 1 billion users, it has also contributed to the rise of social media-based careers, such as the "influencer" trend.
